Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Trading Down 5.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.