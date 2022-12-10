Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Transactions at Magnite
In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite
Magnite Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.