Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $251.23 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $251.23 million and approximately $505.33 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000363 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $727.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

