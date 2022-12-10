Manifold Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $173,083.45 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $13.20 or 0.00076943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

