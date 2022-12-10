Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $13.10 or 0.00076223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $178,054.27 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

