Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

