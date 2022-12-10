Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.10 million. Markforged also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Markforged to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 613,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Markforged

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Markforged by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Markforged by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,942,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 230,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Markforged by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 365,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.