Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.10 million. Markforged also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Markforged to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Markforged Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 613,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.