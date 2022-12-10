Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

