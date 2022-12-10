Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 310.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $176.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

