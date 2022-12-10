Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 51,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 51.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

