Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

