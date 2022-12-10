Mather Group LLC. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

