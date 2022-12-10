Mather Group LLC. Purchases 115 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 27.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $684.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

