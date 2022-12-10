Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

