Mather Group LLC. Sells 262 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

