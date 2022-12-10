Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $29.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

