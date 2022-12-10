Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.78 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,147. The firm has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,727,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,613 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

