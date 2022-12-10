Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.78 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Matterport Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,147. The firm has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,727,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,613 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

