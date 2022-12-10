Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

MMX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $640.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

