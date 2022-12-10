Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Plans $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Medifast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medifast to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $221.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

Institutional Trading of Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,336,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 21.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Medifast by 49.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.