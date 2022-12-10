Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.85 on December 28th

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:MDGS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

