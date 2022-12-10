Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

