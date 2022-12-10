Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,887 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $431.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.96 and its 200 day moving average is $406.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.