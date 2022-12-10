Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 5,142 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

