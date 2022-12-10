Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

