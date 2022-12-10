Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PEP opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

