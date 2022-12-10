Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 314,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.