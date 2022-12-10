Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

