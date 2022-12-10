Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 615 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in American Express by 24.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $2,523,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $3,121,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

