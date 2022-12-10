Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,294,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,420. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

