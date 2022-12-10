Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

