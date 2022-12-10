Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.13 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RTX opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

