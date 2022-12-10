Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,163 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

