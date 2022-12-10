Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

