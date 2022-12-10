Merewether Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 662,217 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $98.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

