Merewether Investment Management LP Takes $6.46 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000. Delek US accounts for about 0.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

