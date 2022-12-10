Metadium (META) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Metadium (META) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Metadium has a market cap of $41.67 million and approximately $885,592.82 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00504977 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.55 or 0.30183986 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.