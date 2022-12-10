Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.70 million and $1.58 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

