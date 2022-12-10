Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.59 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00013432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and approximately $799,088.28 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001218 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,749,874 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.28503339 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $887,735.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.