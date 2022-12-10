Meter Governance Price Tops $2.30 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00013426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $802,009.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,749,874 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.28503339 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $887,735.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.