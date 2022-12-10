MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $18.15 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $18.15 or 0.00105712 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $79.94 million and $2.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00047984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00240531 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.53324084 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,603,165.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.