Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 4.0% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $141,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,353,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 257.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 221.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,455.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,258.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

