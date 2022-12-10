MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,015 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

