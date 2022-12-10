MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

