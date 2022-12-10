Mina Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $430.68 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 768,997,857 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 768,181,715.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5465935 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,010,057.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.