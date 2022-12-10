Mina Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $423.37 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00506680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.06 or 0.30285776 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 768,824,701 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 768,181,715.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5465935 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,010,057.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

