MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $61,300.25 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00508629 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.84 or 0.30402264 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

According to CryptoCompare, “A”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.