Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE MOD opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,292,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

