Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.97. The firm has a market cap of £101.59 million and a P/E ratio of 450.00.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

