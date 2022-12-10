Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
Molten Ventures VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.97. The firm has a market cap of £101.59 million and a P/E ratio of 450.00.
About Molten Ventures VCT
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.