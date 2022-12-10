Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.78) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,765.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Mondi has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

