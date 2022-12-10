Morgan Stanley Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.