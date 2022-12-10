Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $45.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

